Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the May 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

EBTC remained flat at $23.90 on Wednesday. 10,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,841. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $295.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $40.69 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.