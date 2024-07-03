Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,099. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

