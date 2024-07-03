Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the May 31st total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 532,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.
Envestnet Stock Up 1.7 %
Envestnet stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 181,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $73.04.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $324.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.85 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Envestnet
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $168,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 19.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth $222,000.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
