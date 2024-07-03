Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the May 31st total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 532,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Envestnet stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 181,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $73.04.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $324.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.85 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Envestnet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $168,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 19.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth $222,000.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

