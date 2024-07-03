EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,128 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 36.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 47,812 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,742 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.78. 1,814,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,107. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

