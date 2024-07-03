Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.21). The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.88) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.15) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAVE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.57.

NYSE SAVE opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $398.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,491,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,781,000 after acquiring an additional 73,044 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,143,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,520,000 after buying an additional 363,519 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after acquiring an additional 32,811 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 285,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 2,369.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 733,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 704,134 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

