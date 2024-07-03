Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.12

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.

Ermenegildo Zegna has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ermenegildo Zegna to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of NYSE:ZGN traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,282. Ermenegildo Zegna has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

