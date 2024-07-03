Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esquire Financial

In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $114,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,689.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ESQ stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $46.99. 24,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,057. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $54.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07. The company has a market cap of $389.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Esquire Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

