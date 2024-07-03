Euronext (EPA:ENX) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €85.90 ($92.37) and last traded at €86.50 ($93.01). Approximately 249,113 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €88.65 ($95.32).

Euronext Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €88.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €84.71.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

