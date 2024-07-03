Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.75.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Everbridge

Everbridge Price Performance

EVBG opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $36.31.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $114,627.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at $649,729.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Everbridge by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Everbridge by 23.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.