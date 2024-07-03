Evercore ISI Raises Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $62.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

C has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.16.

C stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.70. 1,310,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,949,632. The firm has a market cap of $123.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.18.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

