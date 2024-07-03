EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Jayme Mendal Sells 20,000 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CEO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $414,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,356.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jayme Mendal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Wednesday, May 29th, Jayme Mendal sold 5,750 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $141,450.00.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of EVER traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,333. The company has a market capitalization of $745.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. EverQuote’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 472,821 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after buying an additional 592,262 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Get Our Latest Report on EVER

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.