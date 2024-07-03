EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NYSE:EVGO opened at $2.35 on Monday. EVgo has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $709.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badar Khan acquired 125,000 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,724,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EVgo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,501,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,114,000 after acquiring an additional 421,704 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 227,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 106,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in EVgo by 32.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 317,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 77,354 shares in the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

