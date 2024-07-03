Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $783,000 Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 74,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 49,485 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,895,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IOO traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $98.70. 95,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,385. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.84. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $98.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.