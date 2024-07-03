Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after buying an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after buying an additional 116,220 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 49,839 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,941,245. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,278,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,111,496. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

