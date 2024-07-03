Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $402,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 3.8 %

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $69.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

