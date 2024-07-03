Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPIE. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

JPIE traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,210. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $45.88.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

