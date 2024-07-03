Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Short Interest Up 7.6% in June

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,450,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the May 31st total of 8,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of EXAS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 883,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,239. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 1.22. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 1,498 shares of company stock worth $90,105 in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Exact Sciences by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

