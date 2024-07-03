EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Short Interest Update

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPTGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,980,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 7,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.21). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. The business had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 581,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $10,489,222.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,774,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $147,056.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,550 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 581,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $10,489,222.95. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,774,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

