EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Short Interest Update

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,980,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 7,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.21). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. The business had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 581,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $10,489,222.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,774,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $147,056.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,550 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 581,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $10,489,222.95. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,774,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

Get Our Latest Report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.