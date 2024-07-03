EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Short Interest Update

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,980,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 7,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of EYPT stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $30.99.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.21). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. The business had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.
Get Our Latest Report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.
