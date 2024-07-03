Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 25,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 239,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Falco Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$60.56 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25.

Falco Resources Company Profile

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

