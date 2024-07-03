Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.80

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.07), with a volume of 96708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.05 ($0.08).
Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Down 4.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.15. The stock has a market cap of £64.38 million, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.59.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.
