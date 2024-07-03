Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Short Interest Down 5.3% in June

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,150,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 22,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

FATE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 581,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,631. The firm has a market cap of $359.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.90. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,933.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,171,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,389,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 75,039 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

