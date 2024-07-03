Ferroglobe Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 5,223 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 122% compared to the average daily volume of 2,350 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 266.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GSM stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.87. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.