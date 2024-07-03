Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 25.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $126.82 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00044037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011970 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010559 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000667 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

