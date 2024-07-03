Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF makes up 1.9% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after buying an additional 603,520 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,665,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,682,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,469,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,295,000 after purchasing an additional 73,835 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDIS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.51. The company had a trading volume of 26,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,075. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $64.12 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day moving average of $79.35. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

