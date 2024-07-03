Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Sold by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF comprises 2.4% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIDU. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,437,000 after buying an additional 131,386 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIDU stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $65.15. 36,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,736. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average is $64.37. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $50.98 and a 1-year high of $67.98.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

