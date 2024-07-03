First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Short Interest Update

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the May 31st total of 76,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 216,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 70,725 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 97,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 35,140 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,495,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INBK stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,909. The firm has a market cap of $242.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $38.50 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

