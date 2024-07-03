First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $5.85

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $6.06. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 1,419,553 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AG. Scotiabank boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $106.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 17,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 619,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 90,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,785,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after buying an additional 113,236 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Stories

