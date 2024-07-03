First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of SKYY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.78. 69,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,826. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.22 and a 200 day moving average of $92.37. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $70.42 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

