First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Sold by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROBT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,599,000 after buying an additional 148,893 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 91,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

NASDAQ ROBT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 32,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,661. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $532.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

