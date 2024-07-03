First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 181,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 190,669 shares.The stock last traded at $35.79 and had previously closed at $34.62.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.49.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
