First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 181,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 190,669 shares.The stock last traded at $35.79 and had previously closed at $34.62.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 64.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

