Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Position Decreased by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after buying an additional 789,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $927,298,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,834. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

