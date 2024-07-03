Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $15.88

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.88, but opened at $16.42. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 204,085 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 264.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 79.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,476,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,610,000 after buying an additional 52,744 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

