Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) CEO Sells $23,070.24 in Stock

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) CEO Donald Huntley Patrick sold 15,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $23,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,178 shares in the company, valued at $359,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fluent Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:FLNT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.56. 3,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,707. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. Fluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.78.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.29). Fluent had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent in a research report on Monday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 50,510 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Fluent by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Fluent by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 150,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Articles

