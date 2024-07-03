Foresight Group (LON:FSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $518.00

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 518 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 518 ($6.55), with a volume of 98462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 494 ($6.25).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.08) price objective on shares of Foresight Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.59) price objective on shares of Foresight Group in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Foresight Group Trading Up 4.9 %

Foresight Group Increases Dividend

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 455.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 444.06. The company has a market cap of £600.98 million, a PE ratio of 2,333.33 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Foresight Group’s previous dividend of $6.70. Foresight Group’s payout ratio is currently 10,476.19%.

About Foresight Group

Foresight Group Holdings Limited operates as an infrastructure and private equity manager in the United Kingdom, Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Spain, and Australia. It operates through Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Foresight Capital Management segments. The company involved in the provision of the management of infrastructure assets, private equity investments, and open-ended investment companies for institutional and retail investors.

