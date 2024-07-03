Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Acquired by Dudley & Shanley Inc.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Franklin Electric accounts for about 3.4% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Franklin Electric worth $20,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.29. The company had a trading volume of 68,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.91. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.64 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

