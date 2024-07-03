Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as low as C$0.39. Freegold Ventures shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 57,916 shares changing hands.

Freegold Ventures Stock Up 5.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$187.60 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 2.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freegold Ventures news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. 28.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freegold Ventures Company Profile

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

