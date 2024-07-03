Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) Trading 182.6% Higher

Frontier Developments plc (OTC:FRRDF – Get Free Report) shares rose 182.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.50. Approximately 45 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Frontier Developments Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Developments Plc engages in the development of videogames. The company was founded by David John Braben on January 28, 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.