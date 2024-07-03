FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Down 2%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $105.18 and last traded at $105.80. Approximately 146,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 944,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average of $66.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 2.03.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 25.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

