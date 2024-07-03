fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Short Interest Down 8.4% in June

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,060,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the May 31st total of 56,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.07.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FUBO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

fuboTV Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 528.5% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,195,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,002 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth about $618,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 12.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,236,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 252,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUBO stock remained flat at $1.31 on Wednesday. 4,519,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,942,523. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.78.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $402.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.95 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 72.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About fuboTV

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.