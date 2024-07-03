Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) Announces Dividend of GBX 11.12

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.12 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Fuller, Smith & Turner’s previous dividend of $6.63. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Fuller, Smith & Turner Price Performance
Shares of LON FSTA opened at GBX 702.26 ($8.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £257.52 million, a PE ratio of 4,094.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.74. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a fifty-two week low of GBX 540 ($6.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 742 ($9.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 674.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 642.69.
Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile
