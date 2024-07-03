Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) Announces Dividend of GBX 11.12

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.12 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Fuller, Smith & Turner’s previous dividend of $6.63. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Price Performance

Shares of LON FSTA opened at GBX 702.26 ($8.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £257.52 million, a PE ratio of 4,094.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.74. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a fifty-two week low of GBX 540 ($6.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 742 ($9.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 674.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 642.69.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also operates pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements; Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels; and as a managed houses service company.

