Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Short Interest Update

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the May 31st total of 7,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FULT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. 751,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.90 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

