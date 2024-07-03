FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Enphase Energy, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Enphase Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Glj Research initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $95.77 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $192.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,721,225. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

