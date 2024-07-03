FY2024 EPS Estimates for ResMed Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of ResMed in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $7.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.59. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $7.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.98 EPS.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

Get Our Latest Report on ResMed

ResMed Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RMD stock opened at $189.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $229.97.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,104,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,666,409 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ResMed by 230.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,813,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,966,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,547 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,621,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 3,599.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,823,000 after buying an additional 485,540 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.