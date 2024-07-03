FY2025 EPS Estimates for United Community Banks, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Community Banks in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.41. The consensus estimate for United Community Banks’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

View Our Latest Report on United Community Banks

United Community Banks Price Performance

UCBI stock opened at $25.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.91. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 140,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 7.6% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 408,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

(Get Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.