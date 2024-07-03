FY2027 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). K92 Mining had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of C$80.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.68 million.

KNT has been the topic of several other reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of K92 Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

TSE:KNT opened at C$7.83 on Monday. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$4.64 and a one year high of C$8.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

