GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.16. 5,588,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 26,627,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GME. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get GameStop alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GME

GameStop Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.04 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 10,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,287.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $136,730.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,995.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 10,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at $730,287.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,205 shares of company stock valued at $283,420. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 32.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in GameStop by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GameStop

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.