Gartner (NYSE:IT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $474.50.

IT opened at $446.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $438.95 and its 200 day moving average is $452.00. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,781,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Gartner by 830.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,974,000 after buying an additional 458,963 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 888.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,119,000 after buying an additional 269,744 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gartner by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,344,000 after acquiring an additional 143,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

