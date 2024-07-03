Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

TSE GXE remained flat at C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,704. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.67. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$181.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). Gear Energy had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of C$35.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Gear Energy will post 0.1099554 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Gear Energy

In other news, Director Don Gray acquired 294,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.77 per share, with a total value of C$226,765.00. In other Gear Energy news, Director Kevin David Johnson acquired 192,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$150,462.00. Also, Director Don Gray acquired 294,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, with a total value of C$226,765.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,218,900 shares of company stock worth $910,442. Company insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

