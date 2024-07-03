General Dynamics Co. (GD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.42 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

General Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 33 years. General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $16.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.7 %

GD opened at $285.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $302.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.