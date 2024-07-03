Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Update

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the May 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 408,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 162,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 146,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,261 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,852,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,615,000 after purchasing an additional 279,836 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.48. 73,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,875. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 2.11.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $770.11 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.48%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

